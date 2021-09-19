September 19, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to pull off an upset Sunday on the road against the Brewers.
Author:

Coming into today's MLB action, the Chicago Cubs are set to play another big-time rivalry game on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers. There is absolutely no love between these two teams. Unfortunately for the Cubs, they are nowhere near postseason contention, while the Brewers are one of the top contenders in baseball.

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream the Cubs at Brewers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first two matchups of the series, the Brewers were able to take home two wins. They won game one by a final score of 8-5 and took yesterday's game two by a score of 6-4. Milwaukee was led by catcher Manny Pina with two home runs and two RBI's, while the Cubs were led by Ian Happ and Willson Contreras, who each had a home run and two RBI's.

At this point in time, the Brewers are leading the NL Central by 12.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals. They are also the third-best team in the National League. For the Cubs, the postseason has been out of the question for awhile and they are just 66-83 on the year.

With all of that being said, the Brewers are set to start Eric Lauer (6-5, 3.10 ERA) on the mound. The Cubs will give the start to Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.53 ERA). This should be a good matchup between two solid pitchers and offenses capable of putting up big run production.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

