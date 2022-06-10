How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees hit the field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Yankees' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league.

The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (279 total runs).

The Yankees are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 248 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .310.

Among all hitters in the majors, Judge ranks first in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Rizzo is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks.

Rizzo is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .277. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.

Contreras' home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he ranks 104th in RBI.

Ian Happ has 49 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Overall, Happ is 88th in homers and 50th in RBI this year.

Frank Schwindel has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.286/.408.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Tigers W 3-0 Home 6/5/2022 Tigers W 5-4 Home 6/7/2022 Twins W 10-4 Away 6/8/2022 Twins L 8-1 Away 6/9/2022 Twins W 10-7 Away 6/10/2022 Cubs - Home 6/11/2022 Cubs - Home 6/12/2022 Cubs - Home 6/14/2022 Rays - Home 6/15/2022 Rays - Home 6/16/2022 Rays - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals W 6-1 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away 6/11/2022 Yankees - Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.