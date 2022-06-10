How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees hit the field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (279 total runs).
- The Yankees are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 248 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .310.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Judge ranks first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Rizzo is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks.
- Rizzo is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Gleyber Torres is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .277. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.
- Contreras' home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he ranks 104th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has 49 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
- Overall, Happ is 88th in homers and 50th in RBI this year.
- Frank Schwindel has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.286/.408.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.
Yankees and Cubs Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Tigers
W 3-0
Home
6/5/2022
Tigers
W 5-4
Home
6/7/2022
Twins
W 10-4
Away
6/8/2022
Twins
L 8-1
Away
6/9/2022
Twins
W 10-7
Away
6/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
6/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Cardinals
L 14-5
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
W 6-1
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-4
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
L 9-3
Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
How To Watch
June
10
2022
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
