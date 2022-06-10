How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees hit the field against Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .246 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (279 total runs).
  • The Yankees are third in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 248 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 22 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .310.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Judge ranks first in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Rizzo is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Rizzo is 11th in homers and 10th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .269 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .277. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 28th in MLB, and he ranks 104th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has 49 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Overall, Happ is 88th in homers and 50th in RBI this year.
  • Frank Schwindel has 48 hits this season and a slash line of .239/.286/.408.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Tigers

W 3-0

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

W 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

L 8-1

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

W 10-7

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

