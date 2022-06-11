How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is expected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (281 total).
  • The Yankees are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .322.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (22), runs batted in (45) and has a team-high batting average of .308.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Rizzo is 11th in home runs and 11th in RBI so far this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .266 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with a .273 batting average. He's also hit 10 homers and has 23 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total is 33rd and his RBI tally ranks 109th.
  • Happ has collected 50 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .439 on the year.
  • Happ is currently 92nd in homers and 55th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .219.
  • Frank Schwindel has 48 hits and an OBP of .279 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Tigers

W 5-4

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

L 8-1

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

W 10-7

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Cardinals

W 6-1

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

