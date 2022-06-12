How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Yankees are 11th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (289 total).

The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .313, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 48.

Judge's home runs rank him first in baseball, and he ranks third in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Rizzo ranks 10th in home runs and 10th in RBI in the majors.

DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.

Gleyber Torres has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .270. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.

Contreras ranks 34th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ian Happ is batting .263 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Happ ranks 98th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Frank Schwindel is slashing .238/.283/.400 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .215 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Twins W 10-4 Away 6/8/2022 Twins L 8-1 Away 6/9/2022 Twins W 10-7 Away 6/10/2022 Cubs W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Cubs W 8-0 Home 6/12/2022 Cubs - Home 6/14/2022 Rays - Home 6/15/2022 Rays - Home 6/16/2022 Rays - Home 6/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/18/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Cardinals L 7-4 Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees L 8-0 Away 6/12/2022 Yankees - Away 6/13/2022 Padres - Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home

