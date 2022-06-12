How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 11th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (289 total).
  • The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .313, and paces the Yankees in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 48.
  • Judge's home runs rank him first in baseball, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks 10th in home runs and 10th in RBI in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.
  • Gleyber Torres has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .270. He's also hit 10 home runs with 23 RBI.
  • Contreras ranks 34th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ian Happ is batting .263 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Happ ranks 98th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Frank Schwindel is slashing .238/.283/.400 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .215 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

Yankees and Cubs Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Twins

W 10-4

Away

6/8/2022

Twins

L 8-1

Away

6/9/2022

Twins

W 10-7

Away

6/10/2022

Cubs

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Cubs

W 8-0

Home

6/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

6/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-4

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy