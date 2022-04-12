How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 4:12 PM ET. Drew Smyly will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs had the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Cubs' .312 on-base percentage ranked 20th in the league.
- The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates scored 609 runs (just 3.8 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.
- The Pirates had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
- Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
- Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
