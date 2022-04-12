How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at PNC Park, at 4:12 PM ET. Drew Smyly will start for Chicago, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs had the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
  • Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Cubs' .312 on-base percentage ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates scored 609 runs (just 3.8 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.
  • The Pirates had an OBP of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
  • Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
  • Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

L 9-0

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:12
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
