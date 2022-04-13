How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega (left), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Chicago won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park. Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs ranked 23rd in the league with a .237 batting average.

Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).

Last year the Cubs ranked 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.

The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).

The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ finished with a .226 average and 66 RBI last season.

Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.

Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.

Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Pirates Impact Players

Last season, Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.

Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.

Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 4/9/2022 Brewers W 9-0 Home 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates - Away 4/14/2022 Rockies - Away 4/15/2022 Rockies - Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cardinals L 9-0 Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs - Home 4/14/2022 Nationals - Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away

