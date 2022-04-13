How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega (left), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Chicago won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park. Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs ranked 23rd in the league with a .237 batting average.
  • Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Cubs ranked 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
  • The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).
  • The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ finished with a .226 average and 66 RBI last season.
  • Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
  • Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Last season, Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
  • Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
  • Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

L 9-0

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
