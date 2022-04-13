How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PNC Park. Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs ranked 23rd in the league with a .237 batting average.
- Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Cubs ranked 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Pirates' .236 batting average ranked 25th in the league last season.
- The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).
- The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ finished with a .226 average and 66 RBI last season.
- Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
- Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.
Pirates Impact Players
- Last season, Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
- Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel hit .247 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .388.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
