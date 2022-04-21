How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mark Leiter Jr. and Bryse Wilson are the scheduled starters when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).
- The Cubs are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (55 total).
- The Cubs are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 45 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .387, while pacing the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 11.
- Of all batters in MLB, Suzuki's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him fifth.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .261 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Schwindel is 30th in home runs and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Willson Contreras has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .229.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis is batting .500 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Chavis ranks 78th in homers and 56th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .326 average.
- Hayes is currently 190th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .529 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected three RBI.
- Ben Gamel is batting .182 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .303 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
L 9-6
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
