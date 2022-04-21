How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Leiter Jr. and Bryse Wilson are the scheduled starters when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Thursday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).
  • The Cubs are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (55 total).
  • The Cubs are the top team in baseball this season with a .347 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 45 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .387, while pacing the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 11.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Suzuki's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him fifth.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .261 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Schwindel is 30th in home runs and 37th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Willson Contreras has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .229.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis is batting .500 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Chavis ranks 78th in homers and 56th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .326 average.
  • Hayes is currently 190th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .529 this season, with a team-high two home runs. He's also collected three RBI.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .182 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .303 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18021937
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
imago0023663505h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_7483020
BKFC Fight Night

How to Watch BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_16237494
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_18091369
College Baseball

How to Watch Missouri vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
c3aeb540-cd2d-4f51-b1c7-0472f2c0e0ae_1153731_RETINA_PORTRAIT_16_9-1
entertainment

How to Watch Latin American Music Awards

By Quinn Roberts2 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy