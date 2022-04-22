How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Smyly will start for the Chicago Cubs on Friday against Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs are fourth in the league with a .254 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (58 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 49 (3.8 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads the squad with a batting average of .343, and paces the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.

In all of baseball, Suzuki is fifth in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .245.

Schwindel is 35th in home runs and 29th in RBI in the big leagues.

Patrick Wisdom has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .263.

Willson Contreras is hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with three while driving in five runs.

Vogelbach's home run total puts him 13th in the big leagues, and he is 80th in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (six) this season. He's batting .423 while slugging .654.

Chavis is currently 82nd in home runs and 58th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Ben Gamel has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .351 on the year.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home

