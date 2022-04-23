Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) and second baseman Diego Castillo (64) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) and second baseman Diego Castillo (64) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Frank Schwindel and Michael Chavis.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (60 total).
  • The Cubs' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Pirates' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 53 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has a team-high batting average of .333.
  • Suzuki ranks sixth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .226.
  • Schwindel ranks 40th in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven while batting .400.
  • Chavis' home run total puts him 40th in the big leagues, and he is 44th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .548.
  • Among all major league hitters, Vogelbach ranks 14th in homers and 91st in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
  • Ben Gamel has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .342 on the year.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17693127
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) reacts during the second half against the Portland Timbers at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 15

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USC FOOTBALL
College Football

USC Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Tennis
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_14183697
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17307148
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Bored Ape FC vs. 80KI

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Jhon Espinoza (14) earns a yellow card for a foul on FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) in the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago FC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy