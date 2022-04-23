Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Frank Schwindel and Michael Chavis.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
- The Cubs are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (60 total).
- The Cubs' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 53 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has a team-high batting average of .333.
- Suzuki ranks sixth in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .226.
- Schwindel ranks 40th in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Willson Contreras is batting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven while batting .400.
- Chavis' home run total puts him 40th in the big leagues, and he is 44th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in five runs this season while slugging .548.
- Among all major league hitters, Vogelbach ranks 14th in homers and 91st in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
- Ben Gamel has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .342 on the year.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
