Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to JT Brubaker when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs have a league-best .273 batting average.

The Cubs score the most runs in baseball (81 total, 5.4 per game).

The Chicago Cubs lead the league with a .355 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Pirates have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.5 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki leads the Cubs with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .372.

Among all batters in baseball, Suzuki's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally puts him seventh.

Willson Contreras is batting .261 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Contreras is 46th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner is batting .327 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Frank Schwindel is hitting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven and has a batting average of .353.

In all of the major leagues, Chavis ranks 46th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in five runs and slugging .556.

Overall, Vogelbach is 19th in homers and 118th in RBI this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .317 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.