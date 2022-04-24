Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to JT Brubaker when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have a league-best .273 batting average.
  • The Cubs score the most runs in baseball (81 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Chicago Cubs lead the league with a .355 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .236 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.5 per game).
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads the Cubs with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .372.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Suzuki's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally puts him seventh.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .261 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Contreras is 46th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .327 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven and has a batting average of .353.
  • In all of the major leagues, Chavis ranks 46th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in five runs and slugging .556.
  • Overall, Vogelbach is 19th in homers and 118th in RBI this season.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .317 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
