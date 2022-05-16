How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Dillon Peters will try to control Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs when they play his Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs are 18th in the league with a .232 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
- The Pirates have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 119 (3.5 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras paces the Cubs with a .277 batting average.
- Contreras ranks 62nd in home runs and 168th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ian Happ is batting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Happ is 153rd in homers and 76th in RBI so far this season.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with six home runs and runs batted in, driving in 17.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .290.
- Gamel's home run total places him 100th in MLB, and he ranks 76th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .490 this season, with a team-best six homers while driving in 13 runs.
- Vogelbach ranks 29th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 113th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .301 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .209 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
