How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel take the field against Rafael Ortega and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Cubs rank 20th in runs scored with 139, 4.1 per game.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .283.
  • Contreras is 46th in home runs and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ is batting .282 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • Happ is 161st in home runs and 69th in RBI in the majors.
  • Seiya Suzuki is hitting .255 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom has posted a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 17 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel is batting .282 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 15 RBI.
  • Gamel's home run total puts him 104th in the majors, and he is 85th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .293 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes is 312th in homers and 187th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .476 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 13 RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

W 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

W 1-0

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

L 9-0

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
