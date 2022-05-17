How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel take the field against Rafael Ortega and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- The Cubs rank 20th in runs scored with 139, 4.1 per game.
- The Cubs rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .283.
- Contreras is 46th in home runs and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ian Happ is batting .282 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Happ is 161st in home runs and 69th in RBI in the majors.
- Seiya Suzuki is hitting .255 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom has posted a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 17 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Gamel is batting .282 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 15 RBI.
- Gamel's home run total puts him 104th in the majors, and he is 85th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .293 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes is 312th in homers and 187th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .476 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 13 RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
L 9-0
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
