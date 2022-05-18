How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will see Wil Crowe on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs are 15th in the league with a .235 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (146 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates' .223 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is hitting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 45th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Ian Happ's .280 batting average leads his team.
- Happ is 168th in homers and 73rd in RBI in the majors.
- Seiya Suzuki has racked up a team-best 18 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with six long balls.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .272.
- In all of baseball, Gamel is 111th in home runs and 91st in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .293 average.
- Hayes ranks 316th in homers and 199th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 13 runs and is slugging .486.
- Michael Chavis is batting .264 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
W 7-0
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
L 9-0
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
L 7-0
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
