How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Pirates' .219 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (221 total runs).

The Pirates rank 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.

Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 161st in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Hayes has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.

Hayes ranks 274th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 11 long balls.

Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads Chicago with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .283 with 27 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Contreras ranks 32nd in home runs and 105th in RBI.

Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .284 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Happ ranks 89th in home runs and 69th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .445.

Nico Hoerner is batting .269 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Pirates and Cubs Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals L 9-1 Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Giants L 2-0 Home 6/18/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs - Home 6/21/2022 Cubs - Home 6/22/2022 Cubs - Home 6/23/2022 Cubs - Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Padres L 19-5 Home 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.