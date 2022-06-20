How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .219 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (221 total runs).
- The Pirates rank 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 161st in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Hayes has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.
- Hayes ranks 274th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 11 long balls.
- Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .283 with 27 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Contreras ranks 32nd in home runs and 105th in RBI.
- Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .284 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Happ ranks 89th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .445.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .269 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
Pirates and Cubs Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Padres
L 19-5
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
20
2022
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)