How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .219 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (221 total runs).
  • The Pirates rank 28th in baseball with a .289 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 275 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 161st in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Hayes has a club-best 22 RBI and .270 batting average.
  • Hayes ranks 274th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 11 long balls.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .283 with 27 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Contreras ranks 32nd in home runs and 105th in RBI.
  • Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .284 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 31 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Happ ranks 89th in home runs and 69th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .445.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .269 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Pirates and Cubs Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
