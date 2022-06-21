How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Roansy Contreras will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Pirates have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.221).

The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (233 total).

The Pirates' .291 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 23rd in the league with 276 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.

Including all hitters in baseball, Reynolds' home runs place him 42nd, and his RBI tally places him 162nd.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' 22 runs batted in and .265 batting average both pace his team.

Hayes ranks 275th in home runs in the majors and 151st in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .217 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 11 home runs.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .290. He's also hit seven home runs with 32 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total ranks 89th and his RBI tally is 63rd.

Willson Contreras leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .524.

Overall, Willson Contreras is 32nd in home runs and 108th in RBI this season.

Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs lead all Chicago hitters, and he's slugging .437.

Nico Hoerner is batting .275 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Pirates and Cubs Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Giants L 2-0 Home 6/18/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs - Home 6/22/2022 Cubs - Home 6/23/2022 Cubs - Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/20/2022 Pirates L 12-1 Away 6/21/2022 Pirates - Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.