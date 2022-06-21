How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Roansy Contreras will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.221).
  • The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (233 total).
  • The Pirates' .291 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 23rd in the league with 276 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Reynolds' home runs place him 42nd, and his RBI tally places him 162nd.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' 22 runs batted in and .265 batting average both pace his team.
  • Hayes ranks 275th in home runs in the majors and 151st in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .217 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 11 home runs.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .290. He's also hit seven home runs with 32 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Happ's home run total ranks 89th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .524.
  • Overall, Willson Contreras is 32nd in home runs and 108th in RBI this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom's 12 home runs lead all Chicago hitters, and he's slugging .437.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .275 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Pirates and Cubs Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

L 12-1

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
