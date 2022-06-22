How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Cubs have the No. 24 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (277 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 240 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .292.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ paces the Cubs with a .289 batting average.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Happ's home runs rank him 93rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 66th.
  • Willson Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .275.
  • Contreras is 37th in homers and 111th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 13 long balls.
  • Nico Hoerner has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks while batting .271.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (11) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .254.
  • In all of baseball, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 154th in RBI.
  • Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 279th in home runs and 154th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .226 average, eight homers and 22 RBI.
  • Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 while driving in 19 runs and slugging .481.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

L 12-1

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

L 7-1

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

