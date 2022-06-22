How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The Cubs have the No. 24 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (277 total runs).
- The Cubs are 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 240 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .292.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ paces the Cubs with a .289 batting average.
- Including all batters in the majors, Happ's home runs rank him 93rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 66th.
- Willson Contreras has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .275.
- Contreras is 37th in homers and 111th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 13 long balls.
- Nico Hoerner has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks while batting .271.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (11) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .254.
- In all of baseball, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 154th in RBI.
- Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
- Among all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 279th in home runs and 154th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .226 average, eight homers and 22 RBI.
- Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 while driving in 19 runs and slugging .481.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Braves
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
L 12-1
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
L 7-1
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
W 12-1
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
