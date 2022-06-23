How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and Jack Suwinski will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Thursday, at 12:35 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (291 total runs).

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 245 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a .291 batting average.

Of all hitters in MLB, Happ's home runs place him 78th, and his RBI tally puts him 57th.

Contreras is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras is 39th in homers in MLB and 115th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (14) and runs batted in (36).

Nico Hoerner is hitting .272 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (11) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .259.

Reynolds' home run total puts him 42nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 156th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .265 with two homers.

Hayes ranks 280th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 156th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (22) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .413 slugging percentage.

Suwinski's 11 home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 19 runs this season while slugging .474.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/20/2022 Pirates L 12-1 Away 6/21/2022 Pirates L 7-1 Away 6/22/2022 Pirates W 14-5 Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/28/2022 Reds - Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs L 14-5 Home 6/23/2022 Cubs - Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away

