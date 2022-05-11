How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Clevinger starts for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.220).
  • The Padres have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (127 total runs).
  • The Padres' .314 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
  • The Cubs' .236 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 108 (four per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .381, while leading the Padres in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 21.
  • Machado's home runs rank him sixth in baseball, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .350.
  • Hosmer is 73rd in home runs and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .163 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .204 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 and has a batting average of .258.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally ranks 37th.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 73rd in homers and 142nd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is slashing .275/.392/.400 this season for the Cubs.
  • Wisdom is slugging .500 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 15 runs.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

5/6/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Marlins

L 8-0

Home

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
