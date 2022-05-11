How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Clevinger starts for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Padres have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.220).

The Padres have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (127 total runs).

The Padres' .314 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.

The Cubs' .236 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 108 (four per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .381, while leading the Padres in home runs, with seven and runs batted in with 21.

Machado's home runs rank him sixth in baseball, and he is eighth in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .350.

Hosmer is 73rd in home runs and 21st in RBI so far this year.

Jurickson Profar is batting .163 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .204 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 and has a batting average of .258.

Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally ranks 37th.

Willson Contreras is batting .279 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.

Among all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 73rd in homers and 142nd in RBI.

Ian Happ is slashing .275/.392/.400 this season for the Cubs.

Wisdom is slugging .500 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 15 runs.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 5/6/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Marlins L 8-0 Home 5/8/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 5/9/2022 Cubs L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Cubs - Home 5/11/2022 Cubs - Home 5/13/2022 Braves - Away 5/14/2022 Braves - Away 5/15/2022 Braves - Away 5/17/2022 Phillies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 7-0 Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers L 6-2 Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers L 7-1 Home 5/9/2022 Padres W 6-0 Away 5/10/2022 Padres - Away 5/11/2022 Padres - Away 5/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/16/2022 Pirates - Home

