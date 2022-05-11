How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.224).
- The Padres score the ninth-most runs in baseball (132 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Padres rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 112 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado paces the Padres with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .379.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him eighth.
- Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .356.
- Hosmer is 75th in homers and 19th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Jurickson Profar is hitting .175 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 and has a batting average of .267.
- Among all batters in the majors, Suzuki is 48th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .292 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
- Contreras is 75th in home runs and 149th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ian Happ has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- Nico Hoerner has 25 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Marlins
L 8-0
Home
5/8/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/9/2022
Cubs
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 6-2
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)