How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will play Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.224).
  • The Padres score the ninth-most runs in baseball (132 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Padres rank seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 112 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado paces the Padres with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .379.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Machado's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him eighth.
  • Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .356.
  • Hosmer is 75th in homers and 19th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .175 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth is batting .221 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 16 and has a batting average of .267.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Suzuki is 48th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .292 to lead Chicago, while adding three homers and nine runs batted in this season.
  • Contreras is 75th in home runs and 149th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ian Happ has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
  • Nico Hoerner has 25 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Marlins

L 8-0

Home

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
Baseball

Steubenville vs. Edison stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago0027878729h
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Florida

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago0040215737h
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_18243200
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Padres

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) exchanges high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy