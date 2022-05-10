How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Kyle Hendricks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres' .223 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (127 total runs).
- The Padres rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 102 (3.9 per game).
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (seven), runs batted in (21) and has posted a team-best batting average of .385.
- Machado's home runs place him sixth in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Hosmer is batting .351 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Hosmer ranks 71st in homers and 19th in RBI so far this year.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .170 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Jake Cronenworth has two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .208.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .256.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
- Willson Contreras has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .463 on the year.
- Overall, Contreras ranks 71st in homers and 137th in RBI this season.
- Ian Happ has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .238.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
L 6-5
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Marlins
L 8-0
Home
5/8/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
5/9/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/10/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/13/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/14/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
L 6-2
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
L 7-1
Home
5/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)