How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hosmer and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Kyle Hendricks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .223 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Padres have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (127 total runs).
  • The Padres rank sixth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 102 (3.9 per game).
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres in home runs (seven), runs batted in (21) and has posted a team-best batting average of .385.
  • Machado's home runs place him sixth in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Hosmer is batting .351 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Hosmer ranks 71st in homers and 19th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .170 with five doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Jake Cronenworth has two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .208.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .256.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .463 on the year.
  • Overall, Contreras ranks 71st in homers and 137th in RBI this season.
  • Ian Happ has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (five) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .238.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

5/6/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Marlins

L 8-0

Home

5/8/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

5/9/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/10/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/13/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/14/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

L 6-2

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

L 7-1

Home

5/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after a win against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators players celebrate after a goal by defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Breeders Season 3 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy