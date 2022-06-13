How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) is congratulated by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Yu Darvish, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Padres have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (268 total runs).
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 253 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .320.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the Padres with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .323.
  • In all of MLB, Machado is 37th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .248.
  • Profar is 68th in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .221.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago with a batting average of .275. He's also hit seven home runs with 30 RBI.
  • Happ ranks 68th in homers and 59th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Contreras has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .394. He's slugging .506 on the year.
  • Contreras is 37th in home runs and 123rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .234 average, eight homers and 31 RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Mets

W 13-2

Home

6/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-0

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

L 9-3

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

June
13
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
entertainment
