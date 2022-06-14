How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and Willson Contreras will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Padres' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.

The Padres have the No. 12 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (272 total runs).

The Padres' .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Cubs' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 254 (4.2 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 10 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .322.

Of all hitters in the majors, Machado's home runs place him 37th, and his RBI tally ranks him 18th.

Profar is batting .248 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Profar is 69th in home runs and 36th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Jake Cronenworth has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .230.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .274 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 30 RBI.

Happ ranks 69th in home runs and 62nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Contreras is batting .268 with an OBP of .396 and a slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Contreras ranks 37th in home runs and 126th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Frank Schwindel is among the top hitters for Chicago with a .234 average, eight homers and 31 RBI.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 31.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Rockies W 9-0 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs - Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Orioles L 9-3 Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees L 8-0 Away 6/12/2022 Yankees L 18-4 Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres - Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home

Regional restrictions apply.