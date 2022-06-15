How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ ready for the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 259, 4.2 per game.
- The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Padres' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.
- Contreras ranks 25th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ian Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .274.
- Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel has sent home a team-best 32 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Machado ranks 38th in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .414 on the year.
- Profar ranks 74th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 40th in RBI.
- Jake Cronenworth is slashing .238/.327/.385 this season for the Padres.
- Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.
Cubs and Padres Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
L 18-4
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
L 12-5
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-2
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
