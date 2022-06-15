How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ ready for the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 259, 4.2 per game.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.
  • The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.
  • Contreras ranks 25th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .274.
  • Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has sent home a team-best 32 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Machado ranks 38th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .414 on the year.
  • Profar ranks 74th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 40th in RBI.
  • Jake Cronenworth is slashing .238/.327/.385 this season for the Padres.
  • Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Cubs and Padres Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

