How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ ready for the third of a four-game series against Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 259, 4.2 per game.

The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Padres' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

The Padres are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 284 total runs this season.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .279.

Contreras ranks 25th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .274.

Including all major league hitters, Happ ranks 74th in homers and 63rd in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has sent home a team-best 32 runs batted in.

Patrick Wisdom has swatted a team- leading 12 home runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is batting .315 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Machado ranks 38th in homers and 19th in RBI.

Jurickson Profar has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .343. He's slugging .414 on the year.

Profar ranks 74th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 40th in RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is slashing .238/.327/.385 this season for the Padres.

Eric Hosmer has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .342. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Cubs and Padres Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/11/2022 Yankees L 8-0 Away 6/12/2022 Yankees L 18-4 Away 6/13/2022 Padres L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Padres L 12-5 Home 6/15/2022 Padres - Home 6/16/2022 Padres - Home 6/17/2022 Braves - Home 6/18/2022 Braves - Home 6/19/2022 Braves - Home 6/20/2022 Pirates - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/11/2022 Rockies L 6-2 Home 6/12/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/13/2022 Cubs W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cubs W 12-5 Away 6/15/2022 Cubs - Away 6/16/2022 Cubs - Away 6/17/2022 Rockies - Away 6/18/2022 Rockies - Away 6/19/2022 Rockies - Away 6/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

