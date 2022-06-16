How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Joe Musgrove, who is expected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.
Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 264 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .322, and leads the Padres in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 42.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Machado is 36th in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .253.
- Profar is 77th in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Jake Cronenworth has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is batting .277 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
- Among all batters in the majors, Contreras ranks 25th in homers and 101st in RBI.
- Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .283 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 30 runs.
- Overall, Happ ranks 77th in homers and 67th in RBI this season.
- Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .239 batting average and a .389 slugging percentage.
- Patrick Wisdom is slugging .459 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 31 runs.
Padres and Cubs Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Rockies
L 6-2
Home
6/12/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/13/2022
Cubs
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cubs
W 12-5
Away
6/15/2022
Cubs
W 19-5
Away
6/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Yankees
L 8-0
Away
6/12/2022
Yankees
L 18-4
Away
6/13/2022
Padres
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Padres
L 12-5
Home
6/15/2022
Padres
L 19-5
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
-
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
