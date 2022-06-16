How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) pose for a photo in the dugout after his two run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Joe Musgrove, who is expected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Padres vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .242 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres score the eighth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 264 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado leads the squad with a batting average of .322, and leads the Padres in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 42.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Machado is 36th in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .253.
  • Profar is 77th in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .245.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .277 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Contreras ranks 25th in homers and 101st in RBI.
  • Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .283 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 30 runs.
  • Overall, Happ ranks 77th in homers and 67th in RBI this season.
  • Frank Schwindel leads Chicago in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .239 batting average and a .389 slugging percentage.
  • Patrick Wisdom is slugging .459 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 31 runs.

Padres and Cubs Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Rockies

L 6-2

Home

6/12/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/13/2022

Cubs

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cubs

W 12-5

Away

6/15/2022

Cubs

W 19-5

Away

6/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Yankees

L 8-0

Away

6/12/2022

Yankees

L 18-4

Away

6/13/2022

Padres

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Padres

L 12-5

Home

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

June
16
2022

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
