How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (237 total).
  • The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 220 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .353.
  • Goldschmidt is 12th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 21st in homers in MLB and 11th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .274 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has five doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .250.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .277. He's also hit eight home runs with 19 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally is 118th.
  • Ian Happ is a key run producer for Chicago with a .252 average, five homers and 26 RBI.
  • Overall, Happ ranks 87th in home runs and 36th in RBI this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (26) this season.
  • Frank Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Home

5/29/2022

Brewers

L 8-0

Home

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

How To Watch

June
2
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
