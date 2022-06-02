How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .252 batting average.

The Cardinals are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (237 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 220 (4.4 per game).

The Cubs have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .353.

Goldschmidt is 12th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Nolan Arenado is batting .281 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Arenado ranks 21st in homers in MLB and 11th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is hitting .274 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Harrison Bader has five doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .250.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads Chicago with a batting average of .277. He's also hit eight home runs with 19 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally is 118th.

Ian Happ is a key run producer for Chicago with a .252 average, five homers and 26 RBI.

Overall, Happ ranks 87th in home runs and 36th in RBI this year.

Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (26) this season.

Frank Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Home 5/29/2022 Brewers L 8-0 Home 5/30/2022 Padres W 6-3 Home 5/31/2022 Padres W 3-2 Home 6/1/2022 Padres W 5-2 Home 6/2/2022 Cubs - Away 6/3/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/5/2022 Cubs - Away 6/7/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Home 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.