How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Adrian Sampson on Saturday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Cardinals are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.7 runs per game (346 total).
- The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 301 (4.2 per game).
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .320.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and 61 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .336.
- Goldschmidt ranks 10th in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nolan Arenado has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .277.
- Arenado ranks 22nd in home runs and 10th in RBI in the majors.
- Tommy Edman is batting .275 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Harrison Bader is batting .258 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .288 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 36 RBI.
- Happ ranks 82nd in homers and 50th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras is batting .265 with an OBP of .381 and a slugging percentage of .493 this season.
- Contreras ranks 39th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 110th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (14) and runs batted in (37) this season while batting .231.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .286 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Brewers
L 2-0
Away
6/21/2022
Brewers
W 6-2
Away
6/22/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Away
6/23/2022
Brewers
L 6-4
Away
6/24/2022
Cubs
L 3-0
Home
6/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/29/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Pirates
L 12-1
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
L 7-1
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
W 14-5
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
