How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals play Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (351 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 304 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .338, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 61.
  • In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is 10th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .284.
  • Arenado is 24th in homers in MLB and 10th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .260.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.285) this season while adding eight home runs and 36 RBI.
  • Happ is 84th in home runs and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Contreras has collected 60 hits this season and has an OBP of .383. He's slugging .496 on the year.
  • Overall, Contreras is 40th in homers and 116th in RBI this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 37.
  • Nico Hoerner has 57 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

W 6-2

Away

6/22/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Brewers

L 6-4

Away

6/24/2022

Cubs

L 3-0

Home

6/25/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/2/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

L 7-1

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
