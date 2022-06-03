May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Cubs are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (227 total).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have scored 242 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .278.

Among all batters in MLB, Contreras is 30th in home runs and 103rd in RBI.

Happ has collected 27 runs batted in to lead his team.

Happ is 61st in homers in the majors and 35th in RBI.

Frank Schwindel is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27).

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 44 and his batting average of .349 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.

Arenado is batting .280 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.

Arenado ranks 21st in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Tommy Edman has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Harrison Bader has 42 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Home 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals W 7-5 Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Brewers L 8-0 Home 5/30/2022 Padres W 6-3 Home 5/31/2022 Padres W 3-2 Home 6/1/2022 Padres W 5-2 Home 6/2/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Away 6/3/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/5/2022 Cubs - Away 6/7/2022 Rays - Away 6/8/2022 Rays - Away

