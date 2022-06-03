Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- The Cubs are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (227 total).
- The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Cardinals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have scored 242 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .278.
- Among all batters in MLB, Contreras is 30th in home runs and 103rd in RBI.
- Happ has collected 27 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Happ is 61st in homers in the majors and 35th in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 44 and his batting average of .349 is also best on his team.
- Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
- Arenado is batting .280 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
- Arenado ranks 21st in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Edman has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- Harrison Bader has 42 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
Cubs and Cardinals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
W 4-3
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
W 7-5
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/7/2022
Orioles
-
Away
6/8/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Brewers
L 8-0
Home
5/30/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Home
5/31/2022
Padres
W 3-2
Home
6/1/2022
Padres
W 5-2
Home
6/2/2022
Cubs
L 7-5
Away
6/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/5/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/8/2022
Rays
-
Away
