Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Cubs are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (227 total).
  • The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Cardinals' .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored 242 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-leading batting average of .278.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Contreras is 30th in home runs and 103rd in RBI.
  • Happ has collected 27 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Happ is 61st in homers in the majors and 35th in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 44 and his batting average of .349 is also best on his team.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Goldschmidt's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally ranks third.
  • Arenado is batting .280 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .516 this season.
  • Arenado ranks 21st in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has 42 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

W 7-5

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Brewers

L 8-0

Home

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/8/2022

Rays

-

Away

How To Watch

June
3
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Image placeholder title
