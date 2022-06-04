How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Jun 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Saturday at 1:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Cubs' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league.

The Cubs rank 12th in runs scored with 232, 4.5 per game.

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 256 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .278.

Contreras' home runs rank him 33rd in the majors, and he ranks 111th in RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Happ is 64th in home runs and 38th in RBI in the big leagues.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31).

Frank Schwindel is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.349), home runs (12) and runs batted in (47) this season.

In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks 12th in homers and third in RBI.

Nolan Arenado has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .516 on the year.

Arenado is 23rd in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Tommy Edman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Harrison Bader has 44 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Brewers W 4-3 Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals W 7-5 Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals L 14-5 Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/7/2022 Orioles - Away 6/8/2022 Orioles - Away 6/10/2022 Yankees - Away

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Padres W 6-3 Home 5/31/2022 Padres W 3-2 Home 6/1/2022 Padres W 5-2 Home 6/2/2022 Cubs L 7-5 Away 6/3/2022 Cubs W 14-5 Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/4/2022 Cubs - Away 6/5/2022 Cubs - Away 6/7/2022 Rays - Away 6/8/2022 Rays - Away 6/9/2022 Rays - Away

