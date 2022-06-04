How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Saturday at 1:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Cubs vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .240 batting average ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in runs scored with 232, 4.5 per game.
  • The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 256 total runs this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .278.
  • Contreras' home runs rank him 33rd in the majors, and he ranks 111th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Happ is 64th in home runs and 38th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (12) and runs batted in (31).
  • Frank Schwindel is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in batting average (.349), home runs (12) and runs batted in (47) this season.
  • In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks 12th in homers and third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .516 on the year.
  • Arenado is 23rd in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has 44 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Cubs and Cardinals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

W 4-3

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

W 7-5

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

L 14-5

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/7/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/8/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/10/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Home

5/31/2022

Padres

W 3-2

Home

6/1/2022

Padres

W 5-2

Home

6/2/2022

Cubs

L 7-5

Away

6/3/2022

Cubs

W 14-5

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/5/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/8/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/9/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

