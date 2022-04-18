How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Jonathan Villar and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rays are sixth in the league with a .253 batting average.

The Rays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (42 total, 4.7 per game).

The Rays' .324 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Cubs lead baseball with a .281 batting average.

The Cubs have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 44.

The Cubs get on base at a .364 clip, best in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .400 with four home runs and 11 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Suzuki's home run total puts him third in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .286 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .607 this season.

Contreras is 20th in home runs and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Villar is slashing .474/.500/.579 this season for the Cubs.

Frank Schwindel has nine hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics L 6-3 Home 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox W 9-3 Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Pirates L 6-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rockies W 5-2 Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home 4/19/2022 Rays - Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home

Regional restrictions apply.