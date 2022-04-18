How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Jonathan Villar and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rays are sixth in the league with a .253 batting average.
  • The Rays score the 10th-most runs in baseball (42 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Rays' .324 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs lead baseball with a .281 batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 44.
  • The Cubs get on base at a .364 clip, best in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .400 with four home runs and 11 RBI. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
  • Suzuki's home run total puts him third in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .286 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .607 this season.
  • Contreras is 20th in home runs and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Villar is slashing .474/.500/.579 this season for the Cubs.
  • Frank Schwindel has nine hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

W 9-3

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

L 6-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA;Bobby Lashley (black trunks) with MVP (suit) battles Kofi Kingston (purple pants) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena.
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Independiente Rivadavia vs. Defensores de Belgrano

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) gets caught in a run down as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) throws the ball in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy