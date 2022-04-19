How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .248 batting average is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Rays score the ninth-most runs in baseball (44 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Rays rank 11th in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank third in MLB with a .277 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 48.
  • The Cubs have the best on-base percentage (.357) in baseball this year.

Rays Impact Players

  • Ji-Man Choi has a team-leading batting average of .409 and leads the Rays in runs batted in with a mark of seven.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Choi's home runs rank him 21st, and his RBI tally places him 23rd.
  • Wander Franco has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .342.
  • Franco is 179th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Lowe has three home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Manuel Margot is batting .355 with a double and three walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs with four, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .429 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Suzuki ranks fourth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .436 on the year.
  • Schwindel ranks 21st in homers and 55th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .531 this season.
  • Jonathan Villar has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .500. He's slugging .550 on the year.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Athletics

L 6-3

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

W 9-3

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/20/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

W 5-2

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

-

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
