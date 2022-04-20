Apr 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) after he hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Stroman will aim to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Rays vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Rays rank fifth in the league with a .251 batting average.

The Rays are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (50 total).

The Rays rank ninth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored the fifth-most runs in the league this season with 53.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .349 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco has put up a team-high batting average of .372 and leads the Rays in runs batted in with a mark of seven.

Of all hitters in baseball, Franco's home runs place him 76th, and his RBI tally puts him 30th.

Ji-Man Choi has racked up seven runs batted in to pace his team.

Brandon Lowe has been solid source of run production for the Rays with three long balls and seven runs batted in.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .273 with two doubles and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in batting average (.414), home runs (four) and runs batted in (11) this season.

Suzuki's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he ranks fifth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel is batting .256 with an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Schwindel is 26th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Patrick Wisdom is slashing .250/.300/.556 this season for the Cubs.

Willson Contreras is batting .229 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Rays and Cubs Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/16/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Away 4/17/2022 White Sox W 9-3 Away 4/18/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 4/19/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/23/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Mariners - Home 4/27/2022 Mariners - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays - Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away

