The Cubs and Brewers continue their NL Central rivalry in a three-game series starting Friday night.

The Cubs and Brewers continue what has been one of the most entertaining rivalries in Major League Baseball in the last few seasons in a three-game weekend series, starting with Friday's contest.

The Brewers (89-57) hold a 12.5-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Cardinals. The Cubs (66-81) have had a down season, sitting in fourth place in the division.

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago dealt Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant at the trade deadline to begin a rebuild, but the Brewers look like legitimate World Series contenders.

Milwaukee lost both games of a two-game series against the Tigers heading into this weekend but is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

For the opening game of the series against Chicago, the Brewers will start Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25 ERA) on the mound. The Cubs will give the starting nod to Zach Davies (6-11, 5.40 ERA).

