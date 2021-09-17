September 17, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Brewers continue their NL Central rivalry in a three-game series starting Friday night.
The Cubs and Brewers continue what has been one of the most entertaining rivalries in Major League Baseball in the last few seasons in a three-game weekend series, starting with Friday's contest.

The Brewers (89-57) hold a 12.5-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Cardinals. The Cubs (66-81) have had a down season, sitting in fourth place in the division.

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cubs at Brewers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago dealt Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant at the trade deadline to begin a rebuild, but the Brewers look like legitimate World Series contenders.

Milwaukee lost both games of a two-game series against the Tigers heading into this weekend but is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

For the opening game of the series against Chicago, the Brewers will start Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25 ERA) on the mound. The Cubs will give the starting nod to Zach Davies (6-11, 5.40 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

