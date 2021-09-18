How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Brewers as the Cubs try to even the series.

The Brewers take a 12.5-game lead in the NL Central into Saturday's contest against the Cubs. Chicago sits 24.5 games out of first place in the division, behind Milwaukee, St. Louis and Cincinnati.

In this series against the Cubs, the Brewers are looking to further cement their division lead. They are seeking their first division title since 2018, when they took the Dodgers seven games in the NLCS.

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers :

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

The Brewers won Friday's series opener 8-5 against the Cubs, who are 3-7 in their last 10. The Cubs led 5-4 in the eighth inning before relief pitcher Rowan Wick who gave up four runs in the frame. Milwaukee closer Josh Hader shut the door to secure the win for his team.

The Brewers will start the ace Corbin Burnes in the second game of the series. He was one of five representatives for Milwaukee in this year's All-Star Gam. He has a 10-4 record, 2.25 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 152 innings.

