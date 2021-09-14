How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

September 14, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies continue to fight for a spot in the MLB playoffs as they take on the Cubs on Tuesday night.
The Phillies are looking to make a late push for a playoff spot as they take on the Cubs Tuesday night.

Philadelphia enters Tuesday's game 2.5 games behind the Reds for the second National League wild card and 4.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East.

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez ahead of the trade deadline, but despite those moves and their distant shot at the postseason, they have been competitive in the last stretch of the season.

With a spot in the postseason on the line, the Phillies need to come out strong to start their three-game series against the Cubs.

Philadelphia won just one of four games in its most recent series against the Rockies, so a quick turnaround will be vital for their postseason hopes. The Cubs were just swept by their former star third baseman Bryant and the Giants.

In Tuesday's series opener, the Cubs will start Adrian Sampson (0-2, 2.20 ERA) on the mound, while the Phillies will start Kyle Gibson (4-3 record, 4.60 ERA). Philadelphia will look for Gibson to get back to the elite level he had reached when they traded for him earlier this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

