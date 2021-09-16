How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Phillies still fighting for a postseason berth, they will face the Cubs on Thursday evening.
Author:

The Philadelphia Phillies may have an uphill battle to fight if they want to get into the MLB postseason, but they still have a chance. 

The window of opportunity became smaller, though, with a loss to the Chicago Cubs in the first game of their current series. Philadelphia did bounce back with a win yesterday. If they are serious about a playoff berth, the Phillies need to take care of business tonight.

How to Watch Cubs vs. Phillies:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cubs at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In yesterday's win, the Phillies were led by first baseman JT Realmuto with a home run and two RBIs. Freddy Galvis also hit a home run and drove in two RBIs. For the Cubs, first baseman Frank Schwindel led the way in the loss with a home run and two RBIs.

While the Phillies are by far the better team on paper, the Cubs are no easy opponent. They have been scrappy in recent weeks. Philadelphia needs to come in and take this game.

Coming into this matchup, the Phillies are 3 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race and three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card spot. A big win today would be a step in the right direction.

With a big game for Philadelphia on the line, the Cubs will be starting Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.54 ERA) on the mound as they look to play the role of spoiler. The Phillies, on the other hand, have yet to announce a starter for this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
