Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Cubs hit the road for the first time this year when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of a two-game series.

The Cubs start a six-game road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago is coming off a series win against the rival Brewers. The Cubs won the first two games, 5-4 and 9-0, but let an early lead slip away in the finale losing 5-4.

Pittsburgh was supposed to play the fourth game of the series with St. Louis on Monday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh, plays its first game at home, and it starts a six-game homestand that concludes with a four-game set against the Nationals beginning on Thursday.

The Pirates will send Zac Thompson to the mound on Tuesday. Thompson will be making his first start for Pittsburgh after going 3-7 in 14 starts for the Marlins last year.

Drew Smyly gets the start for Chicago and will also be making his team debut. Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA for the Braves last year and will be pitching for his sixth different team since 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.