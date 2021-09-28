How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

The Cubs and Pirates will face off in an NL Central rivalry matchup on Tuesday will be entertaining to watch.

As the MLB season reaches its final stretch, the Cubs and Pirates are out of playoff contention, but both teams feature talented young players. They will look to get a head start on their bright futures when they face each other in a series opener Tuesday.

How to watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Cubs at Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Cardinals in their most recent series. After dealing Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Chicago prepared to rebuild.

The Pirates are coming off of a four-game weekend series against the Phillies, in which they won just one game. They also lost a single makeup game against the Reds Monday.

PIrates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes leads all third basemen with 18 defensive runs saved but has struggled at the plate. He will look to boost his stats in the final week of the season.

With an NL Central rivalry game on the line, the Cubs are set to start Alec Mills (6-7, 4.83 ERA). The Pirates will give the starting nod to Mitch Keller (5-11, 5.96 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.