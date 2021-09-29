How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

September 29, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Pirates are set to play game two of their NL Central rivalry series on Wednesday evening.
Author:

With the 2021 MLB season winding down quickly, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates know that they will be watching the postseason from home. Both teams have struggled this season, but they also both have building blocks to move forward with. On Wednesday night, they will play game two of a three-game series with pride on the line in an NL Central rivalry matchup.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: September 29th, 2021

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the Cubs at Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In yesterday's game between these two teams, the Pirates were able to come away with an 8-6 win. Pittsburgh was led by first baseman Colin Moran, who belted his 10th home run of the season and drove in four runs. For the Cubs, Matt Duffy and Nick Martini both drove in two RBI's in the loss.

To say that this has been a crazy season for the Cubs would be an understatement. They ended up trading Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant, among others, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Jed Hoyer has plenty of money to spend moving forward and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chicago.

On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates are desperately searching for a way out of the bottom of the NL Central. They have some solid young pieces to build around, but will need to put together a big offseason.

With a rivalry matchup on the line tonight, the Cubs will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (14-7, 4.81 ERA). The Pirates will put Roansy Contreras on the mound for his season debut.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
