September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Pirates will face off one last time with the 2021 MLB season winding down quickly.
Author:

With just a few teams vying for postseason berths that haven't already locked them up, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have both been eliminated for quite some time. The NL Central rivals will play one last time in the regular season. 

How to Watch: Cubs vs. Pirates

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Cubs at Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Even though both of these teams missed the playoffs, there are reasons for optimism. The Pirates have a lot of young talent to build around, as do the Cubs. Both teams also have some money they can spend this offseason should they choose to do so.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Cubs took home a 3-2 win. Chicago was led by catcher Willson Contreras, who had three RBIs. For the Pirates, Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds both drove in an RBI for in the loss.

With the final game between these two teams on the line, the Cubs will start Justin Steele (3-4, 4.86 ERA), while the Pirates will give the starting nod to Miguel Yajure (0-1, 4.85 ERA). Tune in to catch a glimpse of what this rivalry may become in future seasons. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
6:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

4 minutes ago
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

38 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

40 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

42 minutes ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

44 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

45 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Richmond vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy