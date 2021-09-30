The Cubs and Pirates will face off one last time with the 2021 MLB season winding down quickly.

With just a few teams vying for postseason berths that haven't already locked them up, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have both been eliminated for quite some time. The NL Central rivals will play one last time in the regular season.

How to Watch: Cubs vs. Pirates

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Cubs at Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Even though both of these teams missed the playoffs, there are reasons for optimism. The Pirates have a lot of young talent to build around, as do the Cubs. Both teams also have some money they can spend this offseason should they choose to do so.

In Wednesday's matchup, the Cubs took home a 3-2 win. Chicago was led by catcher Willson Contreras, who had three RBIs. For the Pirates, Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds both drove in an RBI for in the loss.

With the final game between these two teams on the line, the Cubs will start Justin Steele (3-4, 4.86 ERA), while the Pirates will give the starting nod to Miguel Yajure (0-1, 4.85 ERA). Tune in to catch a glimpse of what this rivalry may become in future seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.