How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs and Cardinals face off in their final series of the regular season before the Cardinals begin their postseason run.
The Cardinals' 17-game winning streak came to an end this week, but they still ride a wave of momentum into their final series of the regular season against the Cubs. St. Louis, which has clinched the second wild card in the National League, will look to keep that momentum going this weekend before the playoffs start next week.

How to Watch: Cubs at Cardinals

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Cubs at Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A loss to the Brewers on Sept. 29 snapped the Cardinals' winning streak, but St. Louis bounced back with a win against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Chicago traded away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez this summer. Still, the Cubs will aim to slow the Cardinals before their wild-card game, in which they will face the Dodgers or the Giants.

The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.91 ERA), who recently returned to the lineup after recovering from Tommy John surgery in less than a year. The Cubs' starter for Friday's season opener is not yet announced.

Can the Cardinals keep their momentum going against the Cubs? Tune in to find out!

Regional restrictions may apply.

October
1
2021

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
8:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
