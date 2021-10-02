How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With just two games left in the regular season, the Cubs and Cardinals will play the latest installment of their rivalry series.
The Cardinals will face the Cubs in their second-to-last game of the regular season as they gear up for the National League wild-card game. The Cubs failed to qualify for the postseason but will look to take the wind out of the sails of their NL Central rivals.

How to Watch: Cubs at Cardinals

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Cubs at Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs have reason for optimism, with young talent to build around and money for general manager Jed Hoyer to work with as they look to rebuild. Even after trading Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez this season, Chicago fans should be excited about the future.

The Cardinals went on a 17-game winnings streak to earn a playoff berth. After the team spent most of the season outside of the playoff picture, the streak secured the second wild card in the National League for St. Louis.

Chicago will give the starting nod in Saturday's game to Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.87 ERA). The Cardinals will start former Cubs star Jon Lester (7-6, 4.62 ERA) on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

