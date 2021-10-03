How to Watch Cubs at Cardinals

October 3, 2021
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In their final game of the 2021 MLB regular season, the Cubs and Cardinals will play another big-time rivalry game.
Author:

The Cubs and Cardinals form one of the most brutal and hateful rivalries in all of professional sports. However, the two teams are in very different positions with the final game of the regular season coming up today. Unfortunately for Cubs fans, they are prepared to end their season while the Cardinals are gearing up for a potential postseason run.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream the Cubs at Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following the moves to trade Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, it was clear that the Cubs had given up on the 2021 season. Jed Hoyer and company are focused on rebuilding and re-tooling to get Chicago back into World Series contention. They have a ton of talent and some money to work with moving forward.

At one point not terribly long ago, the Cardinals looked to be headed towards missing the postseason. They had other plans, however, winning 17 games in a row late in the year to wrap up the NL's second wild-card spot.

These two teams may be heading in different directions following today's matchup, but they will still put on a show in a major rivalry game.

With pride on the line for the Cubs, they will give the final start of the season to Alec Mills (6-7, 5.09 ERA). For the Cardinals, Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.88 ERA) will get the nod on the mound.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16881057
