How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox attempt to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers have quietly won four of their last five against both the Rays and White Sox, two teams that are expected to go very deep in the playoffs. Their only loss in that span was in an extra-innings affair last week against Tampa Bay. They'll go for the sweep in the final game of this series today against Chicago.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers Online:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

This Detroit team has shown resilience and a lot of growth under manager AJ Hinch. The Tigers won the first two games in this series against a White Sox team that is trying to clinch the division. They got timely RBIs both from Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes as the Tigers pulled away in the seventh inning of Tuesday's outing.

This still seems like a delay to the inevitable of the White Sox clinching the division considering the closest team to them is Cleveland, which is 10 1/2 games back. Even though Cleveland won yesterday, its elimination number is down to two.

The White Sox will try to get back in the win column and get one step closer to clinching their division for the first time since 2008 when they start Reynaldo López today. While only pitching 48 innings on the season, he has a very respectable 3.00 ERA with a great knack for earning the strikeout.

The Tigers will counter with Casey Mize, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. In his first full season in the majors, Mize has pitched to a 7-8 record with a 3.64 ERA in a 143.1 innings.

