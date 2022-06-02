The White Sox look to avoid being swept by the Blue Jays when they play the finale of their three-game series on Thursday.

The White Sox struggles this year have continued in Toronto, as they have lost their first two games of the series against the Blue Jays.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are in the midst of a six-game road trip and it has not started well. They lost the opener 6-5 and then lost again on Wednesday 7-3.

The loss was their fourth in the last five games and has dropped them to 23-25 on the season.

Thursday the White Sox will send Johnny Cueto to the mound looking to avoid the sweep. Cueto has pitched well in two of his three starts for the White Sox this year, but did give up five runs in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah. Manoah has been great for the Blue Jays so far this year, going 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA.

The Blue Jays have won his last two starts and they will look to do it again on Thursday against the scuffling White Sox.

