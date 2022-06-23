How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox versus Baltimore Orioles game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Vaughn and Ryan Mountcastle.
White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.255).
- The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (287 total runs).
- The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 285 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with nine home runs.
- Of all major league hitters, Abreu is 61st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Luis Robert has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 36 RBI.
- Robert is 96th in home runs in MLB and 45th in RBI.
- Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .328.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .358 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Austin Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 40 while batting .283.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hays' home run total is 52nd and his RBI tally ranks 27th.
- Anthony Santander's 13 home runs are most among Baltimore batters. He's driven in 36 runs this season while slugging .440.
- Overall, Santander ranks 27th in home runs and 45th in RBI this season.
- Cedric Mullins has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Mountcastle is batting .268 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
White Sox and Orioles Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Astros
W 7-0
Away
6/19/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Away
6/20/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
6/21/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-6
Home
6/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 9-5
Home
6/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/25/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/27/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/28/2022
Angels
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Rays
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Rays
L 7-6
Home
6/19/2022
Rays
W 2-1
Home
6/21/2022
Nationals
L 3-0
Home
6/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-0
Home
6/23/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/24/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/25/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
6/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
23
2022
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)