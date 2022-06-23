How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) stands on the pitcher's mound after giving a up home run to Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (not pictured) during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox versus Baltimore Orioles game on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Vaughn and Ryan Mountcastle.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The White Sox have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (287 total runs).
  • The White Sox's .311 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles rank 24th in the league with 285 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with nine home runs.
  • Of all major league hitters, Abreu is 61st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
  • Luis Robert has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 36 RBI.
  • Robert is 96th in home runs in MLB and 45th in RBI.
  • Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .358 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 40 while batting .283.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hays' home run total is 52nd and his RBI tally ranks 27th.
  • Anthony Santander's 13 home runs are most among Baltimore batters. He's driven in 36 runs this season while slugging .440.
  • Overall, Santander ranks 27th in home runs and 45th in RBI this season.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
  • Mountcastle is batting .268 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Astros

W 7-0

Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Rays

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Rays

L 7-6

Home

6/19/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Nationals

L 3-0

Home

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

