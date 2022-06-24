Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (287 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 289 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with nine long balls.
  • Abreu is 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 36 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 98th in home runs in the majors and 47th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .325.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .354 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays is batting .283 for Baltimore with a team-high 40 RBI.
  • Hays' home run total places him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins has 69 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Mullins is 125th in home runs and 118th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is slugging .432 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 36 RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .277 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Away

6/20/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Rays

L 7-6

Home

6/19/2022

Rays

W 2-1

Home

6/21/2022

Nationals

L 3-0

Home

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_18582152
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18584108
Track and Field

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy