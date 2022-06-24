Jun 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will meet Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .255 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (287 total runs).

The White Sox rank 17th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored 289 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with nine long balls.

Abreu is 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 36 runs batted in.

Robert is 98th in home runs in the majors and 47th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .325.

Tim Anderson is hitting .354 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays is batting .283 for Baltimore with a team-high 40 RBI.

Hays' home run total places him 53rd in the majors, and he ranks 30th in RBI.

Cedric Mullins has 69 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among all major league batters, Mullins is 125th in home runs and 118th in RBI.

Anthony Santander is slugging .432 this season, with a team-high 13 home runs. He's also collected 36 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .277 with an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Astros L 4-3 Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles - Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Rays L 7-6 Home 6/19/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Nationals L 3-0 Home 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox - Away 6/25/2022 White Sox - Away 6/26/2022 White Sox - Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away

