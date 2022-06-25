How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox's .253 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 23rd in runs scored with 288, 4.2 per game.

The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Orioles have scored 293 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has a team-high nine home runs.

Among all MLB batters, Abreu ranks 56th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 36 runs batted in.

Robert ranks 100th in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best batting average of .320.

Tim Anderson is hitting .346 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays is batting .282 for Baltimore with a team-high 41 RBI.

Hays' home run total puts him 53rd in MLB, and he is 25th in RBI.

Cedric Mullins is batting .248 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Mullins is 126th in homers and 121st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .427.

Mountcastle is batting .272 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 6/21/2022 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles - Home 6/26/2022 Orioles - Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Rays W 2-1 Home 6/21/2022 Nationals L 3-0 Home 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox - Away 6/26/2022 White Sox - Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.