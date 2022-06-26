How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will square off against Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The White Sox rank 24th in runs scored with 290, 4.1 per game.
  • The White Sox's .309 on-base percentage is 20th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 299 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.298).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has swatted a team- leading nine home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Abreu is 67th in home runs and 75th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has racked up 36 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Robert ranks 101st in homers and 53rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Vaughn has a team-high batting average of .315.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .346 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays is batting .285 with 44 RBI, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season.
  • Hays is 56th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Cedric Mullins has 72 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
  • Overall, Mullins is 128th in homers and 127th in RBI this year.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .427.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .272 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-6

Home

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Nationals

L 3-0

Home

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
