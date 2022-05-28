Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take on Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, in the first game of a two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 18th in the league with a .234 batting average.
  • The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (161 total, 3.7 per game).
  • The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 192 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .363.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Anderson is 75th in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Abreu has totaled 19 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Abreu is 75th in homers in MLB and 97th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high 19 runs batted in.
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .217 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 25 while batting .275, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 75th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .389. He's slugging .480 on the year.
  • Contreras is currently 49th in homers and 147th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 while driving in 23 runs and slugging .483.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

W 5-0

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

L 16-3

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

W 3-1

Home

5/26/2022

Red Sox

L 16-7

Home

5/28/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/31/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

6/3/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

W 7-4

Away

5/24/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

5/25/2022

Reds

L 4-3

Away

5/26/2022

Reds

L 20-5

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18364102
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Six

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_11020920
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18332850
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Inter Miami CF

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mexico Soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs Nigeria

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago0029187345h
Ultimate

How to Watch AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_18355213
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy