May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take on Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, in the first game of a two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The White Sox are 18th in the league with a .234 batting average.

The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (161 total, 3.7 per game).

The White Sox's .290 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 192 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 19 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .363.

Including all hitters in MLB, Anderson is 75th in homers and 97th in RBI.

Abreu has totaled 19 runs batted in to pace his team.

Abreu is 75th in homers in MLB and 97th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-high 19 runs batted in.

A.J. Pollock is hitting .217 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 25 while batting .275, which is also best on the team.

In all of the major leagues, Happ ranks 75th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Willson Contreras has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .389. He's slugging .480 on the year.

Contreras is currently 49th in homers and 147th in RBI in the major leagues.

Seiya Suzuki is slashing .245/.344/.432 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 while driving in 23 runs and slugging .483.

White Sox and Cubs Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 5/22/2022 Yankees W 5-0 Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox L 16-3 Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox W 3-1 Home 5/26/2022 Red Sox L 16-7 Home 5/28/2022 Cubs - Home 5/29/2022 Cubs - Home 5/31/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/2/2022 Blue Jays - Away 6/3/2022 Rays - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/23/2022 Reds W 7-4 Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds L 4-3 Away 5/26/2022 Reds L 20-5 Away 5/28/2022 White Sox - Away 5/29/2022 White Sox - Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/31/2022 Brewers - Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.